Urschel has announced new roles in corporate sales leadership. Tim O’Brien moves to the position of North American sales director. O’Brien will focus on strategically strengthening sales initiatives in the U.S. and Canada. Alan Major moves from directing Urschel International European offices to directing Urschel global operations in the role of chief sales officer. Both deliver a combined expertise of over 50 years in the food processing industry.

Founded in 1910, Urschel is headquartered in Chesterton, Indiana, U.S.A., an hour outside of Chicago. As the Global Leader in Food Cutting Technology, Urschel is a seller and manufacturer of food cutting machinery around the world wherever food is commercially processed. Urschel is a 100 percent employee-owned company. Visit urschel.com to learn more.