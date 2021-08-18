Bell Flavors & Fragrances recently announced one new role and several promotions at its headquarters in Northbrook, IL.

Bell is pleased to welcome Peter Gollmer as director of business development for Bell’s Savory business unit. He will be working within the company’s commercial team to accelerate growth in the clean label savory flavor category, optimizing Bell Flavor technologies while working closely with the culinary and sales teams.

Gollmer brings 30 years of food industry experience in the natural, organic, and savory segment spanning manufacturing, product development, culinary, sales, and marketing with industry leaders such as Campbell’s, Diana Naturals, Activ International, and Givaudan.

Bell is also excited to announce the promotion of Emine Pargov to the position of quality control manager. Pargov has served in multiple roles of increasing responsibilities within the Quality Department since joining the company seven years ago.

In this leadership role, Pargov will manage the Quality Control team by overseeing the daily operations and tasks required to review, approve and implement necessary procedures to comply with customer specifications. She will also work with Quality Systems to develop, implement and maintain SOP’s necessary to ensure the organization maintains SQF certification, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), the HACCP program, and ensure compliance with legislation.

In addition, Bell is pleased to announce the promotion of Nicolas Poulin to the position of production manager. Poulin has served in multiple roles within the Fragrance and Research & Development departments since joining Bell five years ago. Most recently, he has served in the role of Analytical Chemist Fragrance Lab Manager and began his career with Bell as a Fragrance Laboratory Technician.

In this critical leadership role, Poulin will manage production activities at Bell’s headquarters location in Northbrook to exceed customer satisfaction goals while assuring employee safety, product food safety, and quality policies and procedures are met.



