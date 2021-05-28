Company: Amplify Snack Brands
Website: www.skinnypop.com
Introduced: March/April 2021
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $3.99-$9.98
Product Snapshot: SkinnyPop recently released three new flavors of its Kettle Corn: Sweet & Salty, Sweet Vanilla, and Cinnamon & Sugar.
- SkinnyPop Kettle Corn Sweet & Salty: Sweet & Salty is a tried-and-true favorite, now with a tasteful upgrade of ingredients and flavors to create a dynamic balance of savory and sweet. As with all SkinnyPop flavors, this popcorn treat is non-GMO, gluten-free, kosher, preservative-free, peanut- & tree nut-free, and made without artificial ingredients. Available on Amazon at on shelves at Kroger, Walmart, and Target, with an SRP of $3.99.
- SkinnyPop Kettle Corn Sweet Vanilla: A light, crunchy popcorn snack sprinkled with just the right amount of sweet. The snack is packed with natural vanilla flavor and vanilla bean and free of artificial ingredients, GMOs, gluten and preservatives to help you enjoy snacking without compromise. That’s the skinny! SRP is $3.99, available on Amazon and at Kroger, Walmart, and Target.
- Cinnamon & Sugar: Created in collaboration between SkinnyPop and Sam’s Club, a delightful balance of sweet cinnamon and candied sugar. The flavor is available exclusively in a variety snack pack at Sam’s Club, for a taste of the entire new kettle corn portfolio. SRP is $9.98 for 16 bags (0.8 oz each).