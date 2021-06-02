Company: Green Pack Snacks, Inc.

Website: www.hippeas.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99

Product Snapshot: HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Snacks is spreading the Peas & Love with the launch of its Minions-themed snacks for the summer. The limited-edition packs of HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Puffs in its best-selling flavor, Vegan White Cheddar, will be available in both a six-pack of 1oz bags and 10oz family size option—perfect for on-the-go travel or summer entertaining. The Minions-themed HIPPEAS offerings will be available nationwide at HIPPEAS.com, Walmart.com and in-store at Whole Foods Market and select retailers from June 1st through July 31st.

HIPPEAS has replaced its iconic chickpea smile graphic for a smiling, goggle-wearing Minion on-pack—both Minions and HIPPEAS share a similar yellow hue, which could not be more perfect for a collaboration. Kids will love the fun packaging and parents will love the product attributes of the Organic Chickpea Puffs!

“Minions are a global pop-culture phenomenon, and we could not be more thrilled to partner with Illumination and Universal Pictures on this limited-edition release of our HIPPEAS Vegan White Cheddar Organic Chickpea Puffs,” said Lindsey Valliere, HIPPEAS VP of Marketing. “The combination of these two iconic and colorful brands—HIPPEAS, known for its bright yellow bag, and Minions, the beloved mischievous yellow scene-stealers—feels so joyful and fun! We can’t wait to share these snacks with our consumers and their families this summer.”

HIPPEAS Vegan White Cheddar Organic Chickpea Puffs have 4 grams of plant-protein, 3 grams of fiber and only 130 calories per 1 oz. serving. They are USDA Certified Organic, certified gluten-free, and vegan.

HIPPEAS limited-edition Minions-themed snacks will be available nationwide at HIPPEAS.com, Walmart.com and in-store at Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Sprouts, Stop & Shop, Shoprite, Price Chopper, Fresh Thyme, Giant Eagle, Big Y, Roche Brothers, Shaw’s, Harris Teeter, Giant Martins, Giant Food, and more from June 1st through July 31st. The SRP for the six-pack of 1oz bags and 10oz family size is $5.99. For more information, please visit HIPPEAS.com.