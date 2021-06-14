Company: Mondelēz International

Website: www.mondelezinternational.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.69-$3.67

Product Snapshot: NABISCO, the maker of OREO, RITZ, belVita, and Chips Ahoy!, is gearing up for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 as the Official Cookie and Cracker sponsor of Team USA. The iconic brands will rally fans to "Snack Together. Win Together" this summer, through digital creative, limited-edition product offerings, and a consumer promotion.

As part of the partnership, NABISCO has teamed up with three Team USA hopefuls who understand the importance of coming together for a shared moment: Simone Biles, the world's most decorated female gymnast in history; Tom Schaar, Olympic hopeful and national team member; and Melissa Stockwell, a two-time Paralympian, medalist, and former U.S. Army officer.

Together, NABISCO and the athletes will show fans the power The Games and snacks have in bringing people of all ages together in celebration, whether virtually or as a family in their living rooms.

"Our brands are catalysts for creating connections and togetherness is our sport. After a year largely spent apart, we are proud to be a part of this shared moment, rallying friends and families across the nation to celebrate, snack, and cheer on Team USA together—even if only virtually," said Rachel Lawson, associate director scale consumer and retail egagement, Mondelēz International. "We're excited to partner with Simone Biles, Tom Schaar, and Melissa Stockwell, all of whom embody our 'Snack Together. Win Together' mindset."

"As a longtime partner of Team USA, Mondelēz has been a vibrant supporter and cheerleader for our athletes as they train and compete at both the national and global levels," said Dave Mingey, senior vice president, partnership management and activation at U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Properties. "We're proud to build more excitement and fans for Team USA and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic movements as we prepare to represent the U.S. in Tokyo."

Further fueling the fun and games, some of the most iconic brands from the NABISCO portfolio will unveil limited-edition offerings for fans to enjoy while they cheer on Team USA. RITZ will debut themed packaging and OREO and Chips Ahoy! will launch limited-edition cookies. The products will be available to fans wherever NABISCO products are sold, for a limited time only, while supplies last.

The limited-edition products include:

Team USA Chips Ahoy! Cookies are loaded with real chocolate chips and a patriotic addition of red, white and blue colored candy chips. SRP: $2.69

Team USA OREO Cookies feature the signature OREO base cookies embossed with Team USA emblems and tri-color red, white and blue creme, with an extra spark of flavor thanks to popping candy layered within. SRP: $3.67

Team USA RITZ Original Crackers are packaged in limited edition patriotic sleeves. SRP: $2.79

Be on the lookout for specialty-marked packaging and follow @NABISCOsnacks on social to learn more.