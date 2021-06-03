Company: CVS Pharmacy

Website: www.cvs.com

Introduced: May 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99-$7.99

Product Snapshot: CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health, has announced the addition of more than 150 new products under its portfolio of exclusive Store Brands.

Guided by current shopping behaviors and consumer feedback signaling further shifts toward value, transparency, and sustainability, these new offerings across health, grocery and beauty were innovated to satisfy unmet customer needs. The expansion of these exclusive lines goes beyond the compare-to products that are typically associated with store brand lines, and instead offer premium products at affordable prices.

“We’ve been listening to and working with our customers to engage and meet their needs in ways others haven’t,” said Brenda Lord, vice president of Store Brands at CVS Health®. “Millions of people are entering our stores, opening our app and visiting CVS.com daily for prescriptions, essentials, or health care services like tests and vaccinations, and we want them to feel supported in meeting their everyday needs. We’ve seen that younger and health-minded consumers are responding positively to our exclusive offerings, noticing the purpose, passion, quality and value across our Store Brands portfolio. I’m so proud of this work; we feel a deep sense of purpose in this. You’ll continue to see exciting launches from us.”

New launches from the Gold Emblem and Gold Emblem abound brands include more than 50 exciting flavor combinations and convenient new packaging formats. New snacks and staples include Organic Roasted Nuts, Extreme Carolina Reaper Puffs, Chili Lime Beef Jerky, value-sized Omega Trail Mix in a resealable pouch, and more.