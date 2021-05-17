Company: Bohana

Website: bohanalife.com

Introduced: May 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $29.99

Product Snapshot: Bohana, the free spirit snacking brand known for its popular product offerings of the ancient Indian superfood popped water lily seeds, has announced two brand new flavor offerings of Zesty Ranch and Hickory BBQ, along with reimagined, resealable packaging for the product range. Since the company's inception in 2018, the Boston-based company has continued to skyrocket through sales, including a 500 percent growth rate in 2020.

To cater to the accelerating consumer base of Bohana, the two new flavors were carefully crafted to extend the product offerings based on customer feedback. Zesty Ranch is a bold blend of natural herbs and spices that puts a zesty twist to this classic favorite flavor. Hickory BBQ is a sweet & smokey combination that is the perfect amount of spice to bring your tastebuds to life. These join the company's existing portfolio of Wild White Cheddar, Himalayan Pink Salt, Sweet Cinnamon Drizzle and Sea Salt Chocolatey Drizzle.

In addition to the new flavors, Bohana has released upgraded packaging which now includes a stand-up gusseted pouch with a resealable zip, providing a much higher quality protective barrier, allowing the snacks to stay fresher longer and be a multi-serving bag, perfect for a grab-and-go snack.

“Bohana was created to satisfy those afternoon salty snack cravings, and as we continue to grow, as do our flavor offerings. Ranch and BBQ are some of the most popular flavors here in the U.S., so why not pair them with the nutritious and delicious water lily poppy seed!” shares CEO and Co-Founder Nadine Habayeb.

Available now at BohanaLife.com and Amazon.com, customers can order any of their favorite flavors of Bohana in packs of six 2-oz. bags, starting at $29.99. Consumers can buy a pack of a single flavor or different variety packs. In addition, Bohana products are sold at over 200 retail partners.