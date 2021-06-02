PROCESS EXPO show management has announced the list of manufacturers who will be participating in the gluten-free flatbread production line that will be on display during the PROCESS EXPO 2021 show floor. PROCESS EXPO will take place November 2-5, 2021 at Chicago’s McCormick Place and there will be live demonstrations of the bakery line, three times daily to show attendees the entire process from mixing of the ingredients, through simulated baking and freezing, depositing of toppings and packaging of the finished product.

Participating exhibitors in this line include:

Additionally, prominent engineering firm and FPSA member, Dennis Group, is serving as sponsor and project manager of the line, while G-free Di Tobia is also sponsoring the line by providing gluten-free ingredients for all demonstrations.

"We are extremely excited to bring together this group of exceptional suppliers to the bakery industry for this project,” said Tony Graves, chairman of the FPSA Bakery Council. “This line illustrates how different manufacturers can work together, in concert, to build a production line that works efficiently by leveraging the technological strengths of each company. This year’s line will tackle the challenges of producing a gluten-free product which many of our customers are interested in seeing. The demonstrations at McCormick Place will be the culmination of roughly a year’s work and provide an excellent reason to attend the show.”

“This year’s PROCESS EXPO is scheduled to be the first food focused trade show on the calendar, following the long pandemic layoff,” said David Seckman, president & CEO of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA). “Our members report significant pent-up demand for capital projects among their customers, and this year’s show will be the perfect venue to address that. This year’s show will be our third event highlighting live demonstrations of lines with actual production of finished product. During previous events, a majority of all registrants attended at least one of the production line demonstrations as they have proved to be unique show floor activities that you simply don’t find at other events. Not only do attendees get to see the equipment in action, but they also get to sit down with these suppliers and discuss how it might fit into their plans.”

For more information on attending the show or to register please visit www.myprocessexpo.com. For more information regarding exhibiting at PROCESS EXPO 2021 contact Sarah Hatcher at sarah.hatcher@usa.messefrankfurt.com or (678) 732-2403.