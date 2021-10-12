Linde has announced that the 2021 FPSA PROCESS EXPO will feature several working production lines simulations, including a bakery production line. Linde’s CRYOLINE CST cryosaver liquid nitrogen tunnel freezer will be featured in the freezing section of the line. Attendees will have the opportunity to see each step of the production process from beginning to end at this year’s event, taking place November 2–5, 2021 at the south hall of the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL.

"We are incredibly excited about being asked to again participate in the live production line on the exhibit floor for the attendees at Process Expo," commented Chris Johnson, business development director. "The production line will have three demonstrations per day on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Attendees will get the chance not just to see how the baked and frozen breads are produced, but to also ask company experts about each step in the production line as it is happening."

In addition to the production line demonstration, Linde’s company exhibit is in space 11023 and is one of over 500 exhibiting companies that will offer process equipment, machinery, and demonstrations serving all the food industry sectors, including bakery, beverage, dairy, meat, poultry, seafood, prepared foods, produce, confectionery, and pet foods.



