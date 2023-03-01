The Cloud Bread Company will introduce its Cloudies bread alternative at Expo West in Anaheim, CA, March 9–11. Made with just four simple ingredients including eggs, cream cheese, baking soda, and baking powder, Original Cloudies are a light and airy low-calorie, keto-friendly option that's free of gluten, grain, sugar, carbs, and added preservatives.

"Healthy meets deliciousness with Cloudies, a melt-in-your-mouth bread alternative ideal for health-conscious individuals," said Bruce Kratt, founder and pesident of The Cloud Bread Company. "From the nutritionist providing meal plans to the early birds looking for a grab-and-go option, Cloudies are convenient and versatile."

At 35 calories per slice, Cloudies are the ideal carrier for both sweet and savory creations, such as French toast, sandwiches, tacos, pizza, and much more. Cloudies are available in three flavors—Original, Garlic-Herb, and Cheddar—and can be found in the freezer section at retailers nationwide and on the product's online store.

"Our team believes that every customer deserves the tastiest experience regardless of dietary restrictions, health desires and overall palate preferences, which is why we spent years perfecting our 'too good to be true' recipe," Kratt said. "We are thrilled to share Cloudies with food and health enthusiasts at Expo West and underscore its ingenuity in the food space."

For more information, visit thecloudbreadcompany.com. For Expo West attendees, Cloudies will be located at booth #2998.