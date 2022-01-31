Company: PepsiCo

Website: www.fritolay.com

Introduced: February 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99-$4.79

Product Snapshot: In the next chapter of their multi-year partnership, Ruffles, the Official Chip of the NBA, and global icon LeBron James have teamed up for the release of a new chip flavor and the latest addition to the Flamin' Hot family: Ruffles Flamin' Hot Cheddar & Sour Cream Flavored Potato Chips. The all-new mashup combines Cheddar & Sour Cream, the brand's most popular flavor and James' favorite flavor growing up, with the perfect amount of heat. Fans of Flamin' Hot know that it's more than just a flavor that they can embrace with multiple products, including Ruffles Flamin' Hot, Ruffles Flamin' Hot BBQ, and now Ruffles Flamin' Hot Cheddar & Sour Cream.

The new flavor launch follows James' Ruffles D.N.A. campaign that debuted late last year with a powerful message for fans to embrace the challenges, or "ridges," they face in life. SRPs range from $1.99 (2.5-oz. bags) to $4.79 (8.5-oz. bags).

"As a kid growing up in Akron, I never imagined where I'd be today, let alone creating a new chip flavor that I know will bring excitement to fans all over," said James. "It goes to show how learning to own your ridges can change your life, and I believe it's so important for future generations to understand and embrace what makes them different."

Leaning into his experience growing up in a single-parent household, James was joined in the Ruffles D.N.A. commercial by four other individuals who owned their ridges and found success on the other side of life's obstacles to inspire others to do the same. Fans can now head to OwnYourRidges.com to watch new videos and learn more about the people featured in the commercial:

Sylvester (Sly) Rupert, Sherman Oaks, Calif.: Sly is a single father with three young boys and an outstanding example of someone who stepped up in the face of adversity to serve an active role filling a void in his young children's lives.

Justin Bishop, Las Vegas, Nev.: After suddenly losing his vision when he was 25 years old, Justin never gave up on his passion for skateboarding. Since then, Justin is proving that embracing your challenges can help you get one step closer to landing the trick.

Greg Reynoso, Oakley, Calif.: Greg experienced the stigma that comes with re-entering society after a 10-year prison sentence and used that to keep pushing forward, ultimately leading him to become the owner and founder of his food truck business called Taste This Kitchen.

Jamie Rodriquez, Long Island, N.Y.: Jamie never let her doubts or disbeliefs of breaking into a male-dominated industry detract her from achieving her dream of being a barber. Instead, she has embraced who she is to advance her creative platform.

With James, Rupert, Bishop, Reynoso, and Rodriguez as leading examples of owning your ridges, Ruffles is eager to hear how individuals across the country are owning their ridges by inviting them to join the conversation and post a video on social media with the hashtag #OwnYourRidges for the chance to have their story featured on OwnYourRidges.com.

"Our partnership with LeBron is rooted in positively impacting communities together," said Stacy Taffet, senior vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "The Own Your Ridges campaign serves as an inspirational platform to elevate and celebrate those owning their ridges for the world to see, and now we're eager to celebrate you, the individuals who continue to own their ridges in daily life, as part of this next chapter."

For more inspiration on how you can own what makes you, you, visit OwnYourRidges.com.