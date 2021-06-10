Wherefour, Inc., is increasing staff to accommodate growing interest in its ERP and traceability software as companies respond to increasing regulatory emphasis on preventive, comprehensively-documented food safety programs that realistically require technology solutions.

Gary Gonzalez has been named vice president of business development to oversee the company’s plans for growth, and Jennifer Solomon is a new business development coordinator who supports sales and partner relationships, said Matt Brown, founder and CEO.

Gonzalez has nearly 20 years of sales leadership experience, including international. He most recently served two years as vice president of enterprise sales and strategy for Omnichain Solutions in Los Angeles. From 2016 through 2019, he was executive vice president for Innovecs in Kiev, Ukraine, and North American senior managing director for Savi Technology from 2013 to 2016. Gonzalez has a bachelor’s degree in management science and international business from Kean University in Union, N.J.

Solomon has an international background and has gained broad experience in business development and partnership for more than 20 years. From 2013 through the present, she served as North American channel partner manager for ADS Solutions, director of partnerships for ExecRank, co-founder of Nutfreewear, and strategic alliance manager for OfficeWork Software. Solomon speaks four languages and began her career as international sales coordinator for Intel in Sausalito, CA, in 2000.

More information about Wherefour is available at wherefour.com or by calling 415-930-4028.