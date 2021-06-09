ASB is excited to announce that BakingTECH is officially returning to an in-person format in Chicago in 2022. BakingTECH 2022 will continue its tradition of providing world-class education and networking for the commercial baking industry. BakingTECH heads back to the Hilton Chicago on March 1–3, 2022.

“We are thrilled to be returning to the Hilton Chicago for an in-person meeting where we can renew friendships, share a drink and a meal, and continue to build upon the strong business relationships that make the wholesale baking industry feel like family,” said Kent Van Amburg, executive director, ASB.

New in 2022, the agenda will feature full programs attracting professional bakers in the Retail Bakery/Emerging Wholesale Bakery and Industry/Commercial Bakery segments, and the speaker roster is being formulated. Conference tracks are set to explore a multitude of topics such as Ingredient Technology, Engineering, Marketing/Sales, Artisan Baking and a focus for retail bakers transitioning to wholesale and scaling to increase production.

Beyond the educational content of the program, attendees and exhibitors will be able to re-connect and establish relationships at the MarketPlace Table-Top tradeshow which is expected to bring in 170+ ingredient and equipment suppliers and services providers. During BakingTECH 2022 attendees will also have the opportunity to engage in in-person Braindates, which offer knowledge sharing conversation and networking in a group or one-on-one setting.