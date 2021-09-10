Registration is now open for ASB's premier event, BakingTECH. ASB invites you to join them March 1–3, 2022, in Chicago, for BakingTECH 2022, which will have a full slate of technical sessions, networking opportunities, and the MarketPlace table top tradeshow.

Register today worry-free! While ASB is hopeful that COVID-19 will be well in our wake by March 2022, it wants to give you the reassurance to make the decision that is best for you.

As a result, ASB is implementing a “Worry-Free Registration” for all registrants of BakingTECH 2022. You may cancel your registration for BakingTECH 2022 at any time, for any reason, right up to the day before the meeting, and ASB will provide you a full refund of your registration fee if you need to cancel.

ASB is planning a robust event and table-top tradeshow offering vibrant programming, impactful networking, meaningful collaboration, and opportunities to reflect and connect over the emerging topics in the industry. BakingTECH 2022 will give you exclusive access to:

Exciting keynotes by Alan Beaulieu, one of the country’s most informed economists, will provide an economics update on emerging trends that are impacting the baking industry; Dr. Morgaine Gaye, food futurologist, will share her insights into how people are changing the way they shop, eat and cook, and what it's going to mean for the baking industry; and, Didier Rosada, master baker, will provide insights on automation in the industry.

Industry-defining educational content: Join sessions on industry trends that focus on automation, ingredients, traceability, packaging, probotics, and more!

Network with your peers during the Welcome Back Reception, Networking Lunches, and Coffee Breaks which are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the myriad of opportunities you will have to reunite with your colleagues.

Braindates - Back by popular demand! The Braindate ‘marketplace’ is a platform that will help you find and start discussions with others. Participate in one-on-one or small group conversations to personalize your BakingTECH experience.

MarketPlace which is expected to bring in 170+ ingredient and equipment suppliers, and services providers.



