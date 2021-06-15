Company: US Foods
Website: www.usfoods.com
Introduced: June 2021
Distribution: Foodservice
Product Snapshot: With diners returning to restaurants in droves, the restaurant industry is undergoing a labor shortage, with 62 percent of operators saying they are concerned about finding skilled workers. US Foods is addressing this problem head-on, announcing the launch of Summer Scoop, “Dining Out is In Again,” which features 18 on-trend, versatile, profit-driving products designed to reduce back of-house-preparation and skilled-labor demands.
US Foods’ newest edition of Scoop features simple menu additions from the recently released grab-and-go section including:
- Non-GMO Artisan Sourdough Baguette - Uses two liquid starters with a preparation of over 24 hours that gives this bread a unique sour flavor. The light and airy texture with a crispy crust is perfect for hand-crafted sandwiches and bread to pair with dips and olive oil.
- Hilltop Hearth Potato Slider Bun – Made with potato flour from real whole peeled potatoes to prove a strong yet soft and airy texture with a tender bite.