Company: US Foods

Website: www.usfoods.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: Foodservice

Product Snapshot: With diners returning to restaurants in droves, the restaurant industry is undergoing a labor shortage, with 62 percent of operators saying they are concerned about finding skilled workers. US Foods is addressing this problem head-on, announcing the launch of Summer Scoop, “Dining Out is In Again,” which features 18 on-trend, versatile, profit-driving products designed to reduce back of-house-preparation and skilled-labor demands.

US Foods’ newest edition of Scoop features simple menu additions from the recently released grab-and-go section including: