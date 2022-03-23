Company: US Foods

Introduced: March 2022

Distribution: Foodservice

Product Snapshot: Hilltop Hearth Cilantro Chickpea Wrap is a 12” wrap made with garbanzo bean flour and seasoned with green onion, cilantro, and onion that offers a unique pop of flavor that pairs well with many dishes. The wrap contains 12 grams of protein, is a good source of fiber, and is vegan for health-conscious customers.

The product is ready to eat but can be heated in seconds and ready for use. The Cilantro Chickpea wrap can be used to make wraps, quesadillas, burritos, enchiladas, and fusion dishes, or thinly sliced as a garnish for a salad or protein bowl.