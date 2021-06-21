Dan Morgan, former president and chief commercial officer of BFY Brands, Inc., will join G&S Foods, LLC as president effective July 12, 2021. Mr. Morgan, currently a member of the company’s Board, will then assume the position of retiring CEO Thomas Dempsey on January 1, 2022. Mr. Dempsey will retire on December 31, 2021 but will continue to serve on the company’s board of directors.

“I am pleased to have Dan Morgan join our management team as CEO,” says Ed Good, chairman of the board. “Having been on the board of managers since the Company was acquired in 2018, Dan is familiar with the Company’s operations and is comfortable with the current owners, managers, and executive team. Dan has the management skills, experience, and industry knowledge to lead the Company to even greater heights in the next few years.”

A snacking industry veteran with more than 30 years of CPG experience, Dan Morgan successfully led PopCorners as president and chief commercial officer of BFY Brands, Inc. from 2015 until the acquisition by PepsiCo in 2020. Dan recruited and developed a seasoned sales team that doubled sales under his leadership. He also put together a talented and innovative marketing team that had a strong focus on brand building. As a result, PopCorners successfully rebranded with updated packaging and a fresh, new personality.

Prior to joining BFY Brands, Morgan served as chief sales officer of Snyder's-Lance, Inc., a manufacturer and marketer of snack foods throughout the United States and internationally. In this position, he was responsible for leading & managing the company’s revenue with direct store delivery (“DSD”), direct and export sales with revenue approaching 2 billion dollars.

Before joining Snyder’s of Hanover in 2002, Morgan co-founded & launched two successful food and snack companies, Patriot Snacks and before that, Bay State Snacks. At Patriot, he built a strong regional distribution business that he eventually sold to Snyder’s of Hanover. At Bay State Snacks, he launched the Famous Amos cookie line in grocery accounts throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island which he eventually sold to President Baking Company. Morgan began his career at The Boston Popcorn Company where he helped establish and build the company from its inception.

Dan also served as Chairman of SNAC International, trade association for the snack food industry.

Tricia Warehime, G&S Foods board member commented, “I am so grateful for Tom's experienced leadership. This wasn't easy, but over the past three years he has confidently and compassionately created a positive culture in our organization with consistent professionalism for the benefit of all our associates. We are structured and ready to grow.”