Thomas Koppelmann joined G&S Foods, LLC as vice president of sales effective March 6. Koppelmann is assuming the position of retiring Vice President of Sales Chuck Sinon, who will continue at G&S Foods in a consulting capacity as the company moves to its new state-of-the-industry manufacturing facility in spring 2024.

President & Chief Executive Officer Dan Morgan said: “Tom brings great experience in understanding manufacturing costs and processes and how to partner with current and future customers. He will bring a real entrepreneurial spirit to the G&S team.”

A snacking industry and supply chain veteran, Koppelmann has extensive experience in the snack food and contract manufacturing industry. Prior to joining G&S, his work experience included leadership positions with The Hain Celestial Group. Most recently at Hain, Koppelmann led the contract manufacturing department as the senior director where he was responsible for the manufacturing needs for the entire Hain grocery and snacks portfolio.

“I am pleased to have Thomas join our executive leadership team as Vice President of Sales,” commented Ed Good, chairman of the board. “Thomas has the management skills, experience, and industry knowledge to lead the sales team to even greater heights in the next few years.

Tricia Warehime, G&S Foods board member also commented: “I believe Thomas will continue to build on the long-lasting relationships we have developed with our customers. The board is looking to him to grow the business with new and existing customers and utilize the increased capacity we will have at the new manufacturing facility.”