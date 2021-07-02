One clear message from shopper behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic era is the “essential” nature of baked goods. In a crisis, the industry provides sustenance, nutrition, and yes, comfort. The baking industry is called upon every day to feed the nation. We’ve weathered significant mileage over the past 18 months, and we continue to hear reports back from your experiences, about the roads traveled and the lessons learned—and particularly the industry’s outlook.

Multiple areas of baking saw resounding strength over the past year, as outlined in this year’s “State of the Industry: Bakery” report. Fresh breads performed better than we’ve seen in years. Frozen waffles and pizza continue as go-to household staples. Tortillas anchor meals throughout the day. And by all means, don’t forget the cookies or cheesecake.

As we move forward, connecting and learning more about the path forward, it will be essential to connect in whatever way we can, including in person. We’re looking forward to these upcoming essential baking events:

2021 BEMA Convention, June 23 to 26, Marco Island, FL

2021 PACK EXPO, September 27 to 29, Las Vegas

2021 PROCESS EXPO, November 2 to 5, Chicago

2022 ABA Convention, March 27 to 29, Palm Springs, CA

2022 ASB BakingTECH, February 27 to March 1, Chicago

2022 IBIE, September 17 to 21, 2022, Las Vegas

At the heart of all this is essential information—the business intelligence on baking industry trends, category data, supply-chain efficiencies, and more brought to you by the dedicated content team here at SF&WB day in and day out via our new interactive eMagazine, updated Website, The Weekly Mix newsletter, Webinars, and more.

If you have a story to share, let us know. The baking industry is built on shared experiences help us navigate the road ahead, where tradition embraces a technologically advanced tomorrow.

We look forward to seeing you soon.