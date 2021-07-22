Company: Sweet Loren's

Website: https://sweetlorens.com/

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99-$5.99

Product Snapshot: In October 2021, Sweet Loren’s will launch its first ever limited-time holiday packaging for pre-portioned Sugar Cookie Dough.

The festive packaging, complete with holly, snowmen, and snowflakes, will inspire holiday cheer before baking even begins! The sugar cookies, with perfectly balanced notes of vanilla, serve as a canvas for all your holiday cookie dreams. Ideal for holiday decorating into your favorite shapes or as a base in a variety of allergy-friendly desserts.

As always, Sweet Loren's Sugar Cookie Dough is free from the top 8 allergens, gluten-free, plant-based, and non-GMO.