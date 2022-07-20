Sweet Loren’s of New York, NY is voluntarily recalling a single lot code of Sweet Loren’s Sugar Cookie Dough 12-oz., because it may contain traces of gluten in product labeled as gluten-free. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to gluten potentially run the risk of an allergic reaction if they consume these products

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Sweet Loren’s Sugar Cookie Dough 12-oz. was distributed in FL, LA, MA, NY, NJ, SC, NC, OR, UT, IL, TX, GA, CA, CO, WA, IN, PA, MD, DC, TN, AL, MI, OH, DC, KY, AR, and AK through retail grocery stores.

The lot of product recalled is Sweet Loren’s Sugar Cookie Dough 12-oz. Lot Code AF22 115, Best By Date 12/1/2022.

This issue was identified through testing of the product in-house. The oat flour used was determined to have traces of gluten despite having documentation (COA) declaring it to be gluten-free.

No other lots of Sweet Loren’s Sugar Cookie Dough are included in this recall.

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (855) 496-0532, seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern Time or email QA@sweetlorens.com.



