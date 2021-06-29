Company: Sweet Loren's

Website: https://sweetlorens.com/

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99

Product Snapshot: Sweet Loren’s is pleased to announce the launch of Edible Cookie Dough Mini Cups. These snackable cups are everything you ever wanted: cookie dough that’s finally safe to eat raw, a delight for your taste buds, plant-based, dairy-free, Certified gluten-free and vegan, peanut/tree nut-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Kosher Pareve. Finally, a better and safer way to enjoy cookie dough!

Due to customer demand, Sweet Loren’s has launched these cookie dough cups after countless fans would remark that when using the place-and-bake products, they were skipping the baking and enjoying the dough raw! From kids to adults alike, the raw dough was clearly winning the hearts (and taste buds) of fans across the nation. That’s why Sweet Loren’s decided to create a special, extra rich and creamy recipe. The new edible cookie dough cups are the ultimate experience for kids, parents and expecting parents, college students, and breastfeeding mamas to enjoy cookie dough safely and in perfectly portioned, fun-sized cups.

After beating cancer in her early twenties, Founder & CEO Loren Brill Castle made it her mission to eliminate processed foods from her diet. Unable to find great tasting cookies made from clean ingredients, she developed her own. “My favorite part is the cookie dough raw! Plus we have been hearing from our fans for a long time now that they love eating our place & bake cookie dough raw. It’s safe to do so, of course, we encouraged it! Then we took this feedback one step further and made our love affair with raw cookie dough official!” said Castle. “We cannot wait for our fans (existing and new) to try this exciting new product! We believe everyone—regardless of dietary restriction or lifestyle—deserves a delicious treat that fits their dietary preferences without compromising on taste."

The fun-sized, convenient, and portion-controlled cups are available in three rich and creamy flavors, all 3.6 ounces each: the signature Chocolate Chunk, Birthday Cake, and Double Chocolate (Brownie Batter).

Enjoyed by the spoonful, the cups can be packed in lunchboxes, served as a limited-contact dessert at celebrations, and/or stashed for a picnic. The portable mini cups, each with a convenient recyclable spoon under the lid, are giving cookie lovers everywhere permission to eat cookie dough raw and on-the-go!

Find the new cookie dough cups at Lowes Food Stores, Giant Food Stores, or order online at sweetlorens.com (continental U.S.). SRP is $2.99.