Company: Limagrain Ingredients

Website: www.limagrain-ingredients.com

Ingredient Snapshot: Limagrain Ingredients has set in motion a European campaign named "Eat Fibre, Feel Better," presenting two main purposes:

To raise awareness of the inadequacy of dietary fiber in overall consumption, despite its recognized health benefits

To help fill the fiber gap and improve overall health In order to expand its knowledge around fibers

Limagrain Ingredients has gathered a solid committee of scientific experts. As part of this campaign, Limagrain Ingredients is at the initiative of a consumer observatory on dietary fibers in collaboration with the CREDOC (Centre de Recherche pour l’Etude et l’Observation des Conditions de vie). Renewed every 3 years, this observatory will provide updated information regarding the evolution of the perception and knowledge of fibers and consumption habits of fiber-rich products among different European populations.

To increase the consumption of fibers in different populations, Limagrain Ingredients is proud to introduce a unique and pioneering ingredient on the European market after 20 years of research: LifyWheat flour. LifyWheat is part of this health approach, providing a practical response to the expectation of consumers looking for health, naturalness, and transparency