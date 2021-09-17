Company: Limagrain Ingredients

Website: www.limagrain-ingredients.com

Ingredient Snapshot: Limagrain Ingredients recently introduced Innosense, its new brand of functional flours.

Since Unicorn Grain Specialties joined Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients in 2018, Limagrain Ingredients has maintained and strengthened its position in Europe for functional flours under the brand names westhove and BiTex.

Now, the brand is rebranding and regrouping all of its functional flours under one new brand name, Innosense. With a customer centric approach, the company has created a new clean and impactful graphic identity and five collections to better support our customers in their ingredients search.

Dedicated to food applications, the functional flours are the result of the synergy between Limagrain's cereal expertise and the mastery of its hydro-thermal processes.

For more than 30 years, Limagrain's 100 Percent Clean Label functional flours have been able to meet the major challenges of the food industry: optimization of texture, nutrition and processes, starch replacement or carrier solutions, and masa flours.



