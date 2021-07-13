Company: Kellogg Company

Website: www.kelloggs.com

Introduced: July 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.89

Product Snapshot: To continue spreading smiles during family mornings and create even more small wins for parents, Eggo has announced the release of its all-new Eggoji waffles.

Eggoji waffles are a fun twist on the classic Homestyle Eggo Waffles—with playful animated faces on each waffle, they help breakfast go from being a high-pressure occasion for parents, to creating a small win for the whole family to enjoy. From the iconic smile with heart eyes or the look of tear-jerking laughter, each box of Eggoji waffles includes up to six different designs to make any plate full of emotion.

"Eggo is often the one thing parents and their kids can agree on during chaotic mornings. Parents feel good serving their kids a delicious, warm breakfast, and kids love eating them," said Joe Beauprez, marketing director of Eggo. "And now, just in time for World Emoji Day, we've made our classic Eggo waffles even more exciting for families in the mornings. What better way for parents to create small wins for their kids than by serving them —quite literally—smiles on a plate?"

To build on the smiles created from the new Eggoji waffles, and to ensure all families can enjoy the happiness that a full belly brings, Eggo is helping provide up to half a million breakfasts to No Kid Hungry. To join in, fans should use #EggojiNoKidHungry on their social posts. For each hashtag shared from July 12 to August 1, Eggo will help provide up to 100 breakfasts to No Kid Hungry, with a maximum donation up to half a million mealsi. Visit leggowitheggo.com/NoKidHungry to learn more.

The new Eggoji waffles build on the L'Eggo With Eggo campaign introduced earlier this year, with the long-time family breakfast favorite helping parents let go of morning mayhem and embrace small wins in the morning.

Eggoji waffles are now available at retailers nationwide. To find Eggoji waffles in your area, visit www.leggomyeggo.com/eggoji.