Company: Kellogg Co.

Website: kelloggs.com

Introduced: April 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99 (4-pack), $12.99 (12-pack)

Product Snapshot: Eggo is giving parents a new way to enjoy the most important meal of the day on-the-go with its latest delicious breakfast innovation: Eggo Grab & Go Liege-Style Waffles, the first-ever Eggo waffle that doesn't require a toaster.

The all new Eggo Grab & Go Liege-Style Waffles are bistro-quality handheld waffles, crafted with busy parents in mind. The waffles, inspired by a classic Belgian street food staple, feature a golden brioche dough and are baked through with crunchy bits of pearl sugar. These on-the-go waffles are made with real butter and no artificial colors or flavors and will be available in two flavors: Buttery Maple and Strawberry.

Eggo Grab & Go Waffles are individually wrapped and can be eaten at room temperature—they thaw in under an hour—or can be enjoyed warm straight from the toaster. The Liege-style waffles are infused with maple flavor and other natural flavors, so no syrup or toppings are needed, making them a convenient, mess-free breakfast option for parents on-the-go.

"Mornings are tough for families. We heard from parents that they often sacrifice their own needs, like skipping breakfast, in order to make sure their kids get a great start to the day," said Joe Beauprez, marketing director with Eggo. "That's why we created the new Eggo Grab & Go Liege-Style Waffles with busy parents in mind. These delicious and satisfying mess-free waffles are perfect to enjoy during carpool drop offs, while commuting to work and especially when you have a jam-packed weekend filled with back-to-back sporting events for your kids."

Find the new Eggo Grab & Go Liege-Style Waffles at retailers nationwide starting in April 2022. Available in a 4-pack box for a suggested retail price of $5.99 and a 12-pack box for a suggested retail price of $12.99.