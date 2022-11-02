Eggo recently released its Stranger Things Hawkins Homestyle Waffles, in a collaboration with the Netflix show. The waffles are in celebration of Stranger Things Day on November 6.

Each carton features Chief Hopper’s favorite Eggo recipe, the Triple Decker Extravaganza.

The Hawkins Homestyle flavor can now be found in a limited-edition Stranger Things-inspired carton at Walmart in the freezer aisle nationwide, for a limited time only. The suggested retail price is $6.79 for a 24-pack box.

