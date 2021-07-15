Symrise Diana Food has announced that it has entered into an agreement with SMAG Smart Agriculture for the development of a customized mobile software app that will digitize the global agronomic activities of Diana Food.

Diana Food has decided to implement this digital solution because of its wish to structure, gather, and coordinate all its agro-data in one place using a common language. The app, which is part of the SMAG Agreo business software platform, will create a digital agro-community comprised of Diana Food’s thirteen global agronomists and its fruit and vegetable producers. It will serve as a repository of the company’s complete knowledge of agronomy, with agro-data gathered and structured cohesively and accurately.

Collecting and securing information accurately right in the field will enable Diana Food to harmonize its vast agronomy data and homogenize agronomy practices at farms across Europe and the Americas. The software will improve scalability, facilitate continuity plans, and make traceability more attractive to all stakeholders. According to Nicolas Gribius, EMEA agronomy manager at Diana Food, “Many consumers lack trust in the food supply. The use of this digital technology demonstrates how Diana Food helps its customers address this concern with highly accurate, high quality data.”

Nicolas Gribius added “Onboarding this digital solution serves as an example of how Diana Food is demonstrating its leadership in the industry by applying new technology to agronomy to meet market demands. Our customer base considers societal factors like transparency and traceability extremely important. With the Agreo app in place, we expect to mitigate risks and reduce human error by constructing a detailed database of our agronomic knowledge.”

Diana Food is currently piloting the app in two countries, France and Chile, for testing prior to global rollout. Phase 1 launch, scheduled for October 2021, will include customized functionalities and development protocols that relate specifically to Diana Food. A potential Phase 2 update will include added functionalities that Phase 1 identifies, as well as a direct connection to Diana Food’s Enterprise Resource Planning platform.

SMAG Smart Agriculture publishes and develops growing practice efficiency tools and provides support for digital transformation across all agricultural sectors. While the company is recognized as a leader in high tech software solutions for seed companies, its partnership with Diana Food represents a pioneering effort in the digitization of agronomy data for an ingredient company.