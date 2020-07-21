Company: Johnson Controls

Website: www.johnsoncontrols.com

Technology Snapshot: Johnson Controls has announced the launch of the PENN Connected – Digital Food Safety compliance management system. This new platform is the latest product from the industry-leading PENN brand of refrigeration solutions. PENN Connected – Digital Food Safety sets a new standard in food safety management with advanced capabilities and customizable software modules that can be configured to meet each retailer, food service provider and manufacturers’ needs. The system manages all aspects of food safety, including data monitoring, recording and reporting to ensure food is stored, prepared and consumed safely.

“The health and safety of our food system is more important now than ever. PENN Connected – Digital Food Safety replaces clipboards with digital tools to help organizations adapt to today’s unique food safety standards and protect their customers, brands and bottom line,” said Brian Daly, PENN Connected product manager at Johnson Controls. “The intuitive platform improves HACCP compliance, saves time and money, and provides enterprise-wide insights that can be generated with just a few clicks of a button. Best of all, it’s backed by a world-class global support team to ensure local market needs are met.”

PENN Connected – Digital Food Safety features an end-to-end system made up of three components that work together to monitor, record and report food safety compliance data:

Refrigeration sensors and Bluetooth thermometer: The system is compatible with a Bluetooth thermometer and battery-powered refrigeration sensors ― with a GSM Gateway ― for around the clock refrigeration monitoring. Cloud-based platform: It features a cloud-based platform to record and store compliance data captured by battery-powered refrigeration sensors or a Bluetooth thermometer. Mobile application: A mobile application connected to the Bluetooth thermometer allows staff to record temperature and tasks. It features a wide range of capabilities including reminders and alerts to ensure tasks are completed correctly and on time.

Together, these components allow an organization to go paperless, resulting in improved compliance, increased operational efficiencies and enterprise-wide visibility. This leads to more accurate data, time and money savings, and a redirection of valuable labor. Specific features and benefits include:

Improved compliance: Manual data entry is replaced with accurate data capture in real time. Human error is reduced to ensure secure, tamper-proof records and compliance. Plus, data can be quickly retrieved from the system in the event of an audit.

Operational efficiencies: The flexible system features customizable software modules that can be configured to meet each organization’s unique application and risks. These intuitive modules digitize every aspect of food safety including deliveries, hot or cold hold temperature recordings, cooking temperatures, refrigeration alarms, traceability, manager sign-off and cleaning. Standardized processes reduce the time and labor required for temperature checks, compliance tasks and food safety audits, freeing up staff to focus on other core areas of the business.

Adaptive training: Up-front training time and investment are reduced thanks to an easy-to-use system and ongoing education. The software and mobile application educate users over time through customized reminders, course correction notifications and more.

Enterprise-wide visibility: Data can be reviewed across the entire organization to validate standards and monitor compliance, track benchmarks and analyze performance.

Cost reductions: In addition to time and labor savings, the system can help organizations take advantage of additional cost savings including: Improved compliance to prevent poisoning claims and litigation costs Remote temperature monitoring to reduce stock loss and prevent spoilage



Food safety compliance varies across the globe, and PENN Connected – Digital Food Safety is backed by a best-in-class global support team from Johnson Controls to ensure the system can be scaled, installed and setup to meet each market’s unique needs. In addition to this new food safety solution, the PENN brand features a full suite of products for temperature, pressure and air flow controls—with new digital innovations coming this fall for connected refrigeration.

