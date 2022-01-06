Company: GOOD GOOD

Website: https://goodgood.net

Introduced: January 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $29.99

Product Snapshot: GOOD GOOD, a keto-friendly snack and sweetener brand, has launched two new Krunch Keto Bar flavors, the perfect sweet treat that still honor your New Year's resolutions.

The two new flavors include Almond Banana Krunchy Keto bar, sweet and nutty and coated in chocolate, and the Coconut Krunchy Keto bar, a combination of coconut and chocolate; a crispy, understated version of the popular Bounty bar.

These protein-packed keto bars are a healthy, on-the-go snack for those seeking tasty, better-for-you options, and are made with collagen, fibers, and no artificial sweeteners. It is ideal for every fitness lover with only 2g of net carbs and naturally sweetened with high-quality erythritol and stevia extract. The bars are available on Amazon and Goodgood.net as 15-pack boxes for $29.99 per box.



