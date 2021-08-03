Company: Happy Family Organics

Website: www.happyfamilyorganics.com

Introduced: August 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: Happy Family Organics has announced a new nutritious product line, Happy Baby Made Simple Baking Mixes, that is made with 100 whole grains, 0g added sugar, and iron to help support brain development. Created for busy mornings, these convenient mixes can be prepped in five minutes or less and are as easy as pour, stir, and cook. Happy Baby Made Simple Mixes are available in two options: Pancake & Waffle Mix and Apple Carrot & Cinnamon Muffin Mix.

The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans encourages intake of iron-rich foods starting at 6 months of life, especially for breastfed infants to maintain iron status. The Guidelines note that iron is of concern for underconsumption among infants ages 6 through 11 months who are often fed primarily human milk and consume inadequate sources of iron in the rest of their diet. Additionally, the Guidelines recommend as part of a healthy dietary pattern that half of total grain intake should be whole grains. With infant nutrition top of mind, the Happy Family Organics team of parents worked to develop a unique and nutritious new option for little ones. These are the first organic baking mixes curated for baby, made with 100 percent whole grains, including wheat, oat and amaranth, and include iron to help support baby's brain development. The mix can also be customized with ½ cup of fresh fruit and veggies like shredded carrots, mashed bananas or blueberries or purees to add even more fruit & veggie goodness.

As a team of parents, Happy Family Organics knows that many families are utilizing homemade breakfast foods such as muffins, waffles, and pancakes to help expose baby to new textures and flavors and learn to self-feed. In fact, internal research found that 87 percent of moms have fed their child under 2 years old pancakes, waffles, or muffins, and 80 percent are allowing children to eat pancakes to help practice self-feeding, often via recipes found on social media. However, many busy parents struggle to find the time to cook these picture-perfect homemade breakfast foods for their little ones during the morning rush or use adult options which often include added sugar. That's why Happy Family Organics created Happy Baby Made Simple Pancake & Waffle and Muffin Mixes—a nutritious, no-fuss option at breakfast that both parents and little ones will love. These mixes can be prepped in 5 minutes or less—just add water to make the Pancakes & Waffles, and water plus a puree or a Happy Baby pouch to make muffins.

"As a mom of three, I know how challenging it can be to make a quick but nutritious breakfast for little ones amidst the morning chaos. My youngest daughter, Emmy, is now 12 months old, and it's been so helpful to have Happy Baby Made Simple Mixes on hand while she learns how to self-feed. I can quickly whip up a yummy, no-fuss breakfast for her that she loves, and I feel good about feeding her," said Anne Laraway, CEO of Happy Family Organics. "Made Simple Mixes also offer a great way to incorporate fruits and veggies into waffles, pancakes and muffins, either as a dip or within the mix—and Emmy still gobbles them right up!"

Happy Baby Made Simple Mixes, which were the #1 new release on Amazon in the Baby Meals as well as the Pancake & Waffle Mixes categories at time of launch, are currently available for purchase at Amazon and Target as well as grocers such as Meijer, Hannaford, and Wegmans. For more information on the new product line, please click here.