Company: Happy Family Organics

Website: www.happyfamilyorganics.com

Introduced: April 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Happy Family Organics is adding a new addition to its growing family with the Happy Tot Organics Fruity Sticks, available in Strawberry and Mango Banana.

Made with ancient grains and providing 20% DV of vitamin C to help support the immune system, these bite-sized sticks have a crunchy outside and creamy fruit & oat filling inside.

The snacks are made with organic sorghum flour, organic oat flour, and strawberry or mango and banana, and are now available at supermarkets and mass market retailers nationwide.



