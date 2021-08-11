Company: Tim Hortons
Website: www.timhortons.com
Introduced: July 2021
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $0.35-$1.00
Product Snapshot: Tim Hortons U.S. is celebrating fall this year with Pumpkin Spice Timbits and baked goods. Available beginning August 25, 2021, at participating Tim Hortons U.S. restaurants, guests can indulge their Pumpkin Spice cravings with baked goods including a Pumpkin Spice Timbits, Pumpkin Spice Muffin, and a Pumpkin Spice Glaze Donut.
About the new line-up:
- Pumpkin Spice Muffin: A pumpkin spice flavored muffin filled with a rich, creamy filling. (SRP: $1.69)
- Pumpkin Spice Timbits: Sweet pumpkin spice cake doughnut holes with a glazed exterior. (SRP: $0.35 each)
- Pumpkin Spice Glaze Donut: A pumpkin spice flavored cake ring doughnut coated with a sugary sweet glaze. (SRP: $1.00)