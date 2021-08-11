Company: Tim Hortons

Website: www.timhortons.com

Introduced: July 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $0.35-$1.00

Product Snapshot: Tim Hortons U.S. is celebrating fall this year with Pumpkin Spice Timbits and baked goods. Available beginning August 25, 2021, at participating Tim Hortons U.S. restaurants, guests can indulge their Pumpkin Spice cravings with baked goods including a Pumpkin Spice Timbits, Pumpkin Spice Muffin, and a Pumpkin Spice Glaze Donut.

About the new line-up: