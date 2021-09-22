Company: Tim Hortons

Website: www.timhortons.com

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.49

Product Snapshot: Starting September 22, 2021 through September 28, Tim Hortons U.S. is introducing the ultimate pumpkin spice bundle with the new, limited-time Pumpkin Pack. Available only through the Tim Hortons App or website, guests can get the full line-up of pumpkin spice baked goods—Pumpkin Spice Glazed Donut, Pumpkin Spice Muffin, and Pumpkin Spice Timbits—for free, with the purchase of a large Pumpkin Spice Latte. Limited-edition pumpkin themed packaging will also be available at select restaurants.

To get the Pumpkin Pack bundle, guests can redeem by adding the Pumpkin Pack bundle to their cart on the Tim Hortons App or website. The Pumpkin Pack bundle is available at select Tim Hortons U.S. restaurants, while supplies last, starting at $3.49.

In addition to the Pumpkin Pack, all Tim Hortons U.S. restaurants feature a pumpkin spice line-up for fall including:

Pumpkin Spice Muffin: A pumpkin spice-flavored muffin filled with a rich, creamy filling.

Pumpkin Spice Timbits: Sweet pumpkin spice-flavored cake doughnut holes with a glazed exterior.

Pumpkin Spice Glazed Donut: A pumpkin spice flavored cake ring doughnut coated with a sugary sweet glaze.

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew: Launching 9/29, the Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew combines the flavors of Tim Horton's rich pumpkin spice syrup with its classic cold brew topped off with a sweet, creamy cold foam and an extra syrup swirl.



