Company: Tim Hortons

Website: www.timhortons.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $0.29-$1.99

Product Snapshot: Tim Hortons U.S. restaurants are welcoming Fall with the return of their pumpkin spice product line-up, available beginning September 9, 2020 at participating Tim Hortons U.S. restaurants, for a limited-time only. Food items include Pumpkin Spice Timbits, Pumpkin Spice Glaze Donut, Pumpkin Spice Muffin and,, brand-new this year, a Pumpkin Spice Dream Donut.

The new Fall line-up includes:

Pumpkin Spice Muffin features a pumpkin spice muffin with cream cheese filling. SRP: starting at $1.59.

Pumpkin Spice Timbits is a sweet pumpkin spice cake donut hole, with a glazed exterior. SRP: starting at $0.29

Pumpkin Spice Glaze Donut is a pumpkin spice flavored cake ring donut coated with a sugary glaze. SRP; starting at $0.99.

Pumpkin Spice Dream Donut is a pumpkin spice ring donut covered with sweet frosting, topped with vanilla buttercream, graham cracker toppings and pumpkin spice syrup drizzle. SRP: starting at $1.99.

For more information and availability, visit http://www.timhortons.com/US or follow Tim Hortons on Twitter or Instagram at @TimHortonsUS and Facebook at www.facebook.com/TimHortons.