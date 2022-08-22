Company: Tim Hortons
Website: timhortons.com
Introduced: August 2022
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $1.05, $1.79
Product Snapshot: Starting August 24 for a limited time, Tim Hortons' U.S. restaurants are bringing back their pumpkin spice lineup, including Pumpkin Spice Glazed Donuts and its Pumpkin Spice Muffin.
The Pumpkin Spice Glazed Donuts include a crinkle ring doughnut coated with a sugary sweet glaze, and it retails for $1.05.
The Pumpkin Spice Muffin is filled with a rich, creamy filling, and retails for $1.79.