Company: Tim Hortons

Website: timhortons.com

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.05, $1.79

Product Snapshot: Starting August 24 for a limited time, Tim Hortons' U.S. restaurants are bringing back their pumpkin spice lineup, including Pumpkin Spice Glazed Donuts and its Pumpkin Spice Muffin.

The Pumpkin Spice Glazed Donuts include a crinkle ring doughnut coated with a sugary sweet glaze, and it retails for $1.05.

The Pumpkin Spice Muffin is filled with a rich, creamy filling, and retails for $1.79.