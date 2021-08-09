Company: Sweet Chaos

Website: https://sweetchaos.com/

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.49

Product Snapshot: Sweet Chaos has released its new seasonal offerings for 2021, including Candy Corn, Pumpkin Spice, and Black & Orange Drizzled flavors.

Sweet Chaos Drizzles are gluten-free, made with non-GMO popcorn, and have no artificial colors or flavors. Handmade kettle corn made by real people. Its non-GMO popcorn is popped in coconut oil, with just the right amount of cane sugar and sea salt, and then sprinkled with drizzles.