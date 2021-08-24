Company: Sweet Chaos

Website: https://sweetchaos.com/

Introduced: August 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.29

Product Snapshot: Just in time for the upcoming holiday season, Sweet Chaos has debuted a gluten-free, non-GMO Black & White Sugar Cookie Drizzled Popcorn. Perfect for entertaining or just enjoyed by the handful, the new drizzled popcorn is the perfect mix of salty and sweet with a hint of a favorite holiday treat.

The new seasonal offering joins a line-up that includes Maple Brown Sugar, Iced Gingerbread, Vanilla Chai and Peppermint Crunch. Sweet Chaos Drizzles are gluten-free, made with Non-GMO popcorn, and have no artificial colors or flavors. Its non-GMO popcorn is popped in coconut oil, with just the right amount of cane sugar and sea salt, and then sprinkled with drizzles.



