Baking Works, the baking industry’s careers site created by the American Bakers Association (ABA), is hosting a Virtual Career Fair on September 28–29, 2021. The virtual event is the first of its kind, specifically for the baking industry to connect job seekers with hiring companies.

Participants will learn about the many types of career opportunities and meet one-on-one with employers who are looking to fill a variety of positions. Over 7,800 jobs are available for all skillsets including positions in equipment maintenance, engineering, production, sales, distribution, food safety, and more.

Additionally, attendees will learn about the low-cost beginner and advanced online training available through the Bakers Manufacturing Academy. Those who participate in two employer interviews will receive complimentary enrollment to the Baking Basics 101 course.

“The flexible format of the Virtual Career Fair allows participants to schedule one-on-one meetings with recruiters and hear from experts more generally about industry career paths, growth opportunities, and company cultures,” said Jennifer Colfelt, Vice President of Operations and Membership, ABA.

The Virtual Career Fair follows the successful Careers Info Session in June 2021, which included an opportunity for job seekers to hear directly from hiring managers. ABA plans a robust communications campaign to inform potential candidates of the event and the available careers.

“The baking industry is an employer of nearly 800,000 Americans, offering an array of job opportunities with growth potential,” said Robb MacKie, ABA’s President and CEO. "Through Baking Works, ABA promotes and grows the industry, one of the Association’s strategic goals.”

Participating companies are hiring in the following locations:

California

Kansas City Metro Area

Fall River, MA

Baltimore, MD

ABA Member companies interested in participating should contact Christina Donnelly, director of industry relations, at cdonnelly@americanbakers.org.



