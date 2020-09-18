The NYIFT Suppliers Day Expo, Technical Seminar and Career Fair will be held virtually this year between September 21-25. The virtual expo and career fair is open to all segments of the food and related industries. Attendees will be able to meet with companies and representatives from the beverages, dairy, seafood, baking, confectionery, pet, vitamins, nutraceuticals, fruit & vegetables, meats & poultry, retail foods, food service, packaging, processing, laboratory equipment, sanitation, analytical testing, computer technology/software, and more.

“Events like the New York IFT Section ‘CBD & Hemp In Edibles: 2020 & Beyond’ technical seminar are instrumental to gaining a better understanding of the fast-emerging cannabis-infused food and beverage market,” says Douglas J. Peckenpaugh, group editorial director, Cannabis Products Magazine, a BNP Media publication. “Cannabis food and beverage product development and production pose some truly unique challenges. Through our work, we hope to streamline supply-chain and other efficiencies at the exciting intersection of legal cannabis and foods and beverages.”



As part of this technical seminar, Doug will present a session on, “CBD & Hemp: State of the Industry,” providing an update on the use of CBD in foods and beverages, addressing sourcing, safety, health, regulation, and more.

