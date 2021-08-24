FoodTools has launched a redesigned website at www.foodtools.com. The new site features updated graphics, a streamlined contemporary design, and new search, sort, and compare features to better assist buyers looking for the perfect food portioning solution.

A refreshed look and feel is accompanied by changes to the navigation structure and page layout, giving visitors the opportunity to search for portioning equipment by food product applications or through equipment specifications. FoodTools is working to connect buyers with the perfect portioning machine in the least clicks possible.

“FoodTools is truly a global company and our online presence allows us to connect with customers around the world. Our website provides insights, advice, and technical specs that can match food production plants with the ideal machine to cut, slice, or portion their products,” says Matt Wermund, general manager of FoodTools.

The biggest change of the redesign was to add search, sort, and compare functionality to the wide range of FoodTools machines and food application solutions.

The Search page features dynamic filters, allowing a visitor to sort and view relevant machines based on food product type, throughput speed, accessories, and portioning technologies.

Visitors can also build a unique list of machines to compare with a table showing each machine's typical end user, production speed, product type, size, options, and technologies.

“The search and compare options really help our prospects browse and self-select their ideal machines. They can send us an email with the selected machines or give us a call and our sales team can talk them through the specs and help them choose the best machine for their current production line and even highlight equipment they can grow into,” remarked Chris Clemens, FoodTools marketing manager.

For visitors interested in learning about portioning options in specific food product categories the Applications pages dive deeper into machine lines used to portion specific foods including baked goods (round, sheet, loaves, rolls, biscotti, layer cakes, crumb bases, energy bars, and more), dairy (cheese, butter, and fats), ingredient reduction, flatbread (tortilla and pita), pizza, and other unique custom solutions for a wide range of non-food products.

"We want to show that our machines not only serve the food processing market, but FoodTools equipment is also used to cut and slice a wide range of products including soap, silicone, and more.” added Doug Petrovich, FoodTools vice president.

The website continues to provide industry related knowledge through an extensive blog discussing specific use cases, test cuts and demonstrations, preventative maintenance, food processing best practices, and more.

As a global company the website has been translated into Spanish and Chinese and in addition to the FoodTools offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, and China there are 20+ authorized FoodTools distributors on six continents around the world. The redesigned website will stand as the branding center for FoodTools internationally.



