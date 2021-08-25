Company: Crepini

Website: https://crepini.com/

Introduced: August 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $8.99-$9.49

Product Snapshot: It’s been hard for consumers who love food and want to eat healthier—so many delicious choices have large quantities of carbs and sugars, while so many healthy or Keto options taste like cardboard. Crepini is here to solve the problem with its line of versatile and healthy egg wraps.

Originally developed by an immigrant family that was influenced by their stay in France and their discovery of crepes, Crepini has created a versatile egg wrap that can be used in place of traditional tortillas, a pizza crust, or even cut up into pasta. The family developed a unique recipe that created a product fluffy enough to be a crepe but strong enough to hold a pizza full of toppings. No need to create taquitos when Crepini Egg Wraps can hold burritos or replace pasta in lasagna that other “healthy” wraps would fall apart on.

Crepini Egg Wraps come in a variety of flavors including:

Egg Wraps with Gluten Free Grains: Designed to give consumers the “omelet-on-the-go” feeling, these wraps can be enjoyed warm or cold. These wraps have great versatility—for a savory dish, try beef nachos, or if you have more of a sweet tooth, you can make desserts such as crepes, yule logs, and cannolis! Available in both petite and grande sizes. SRP: $8.99 (Midwest region)

Egg Wraps with Sweet Potato and Turmeric: Infused with sweet potatoes, this petite wrap can be enjoyed warm or cold.

Egg Wraps with Cauliflower: Available in two sizes, the grande size can be used for pizzas and pies while the petite size tastes great right out of the refrigerator. SRP: $9.39-$9.49.

All Crepini Egg Wraps have zero net carbs and 30 calories or less per wrap. They are Keto-friendly, gluten-free, and dairy-free, with many options being grain-free and Paleo-friendly as well.

Crepini products are available at more than 6,000 retailers nationwide including Walmart, Sprouts, and Costco and are available online at www.crepini.com.