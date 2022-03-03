Egg-citing news! Starting in March 2022, Egglife Foods—the innovative company reimagining flour-based foods by harnessing the power of eggs—is bringing its everything bagel egglife egg white wraps to Costco stores exclusively in the Pacific Northwest, for the first time ever. Its new Costco-exclusive 12-pack of everything bagel egglife egg white wraps will be chillin’ near the deli in these states: AK, ID, MT, OR, UT, and WA.

“At a time when consumers are going for tried-and-true products and not typically sampling or even picking up new products on shelf, Egglife has been receiving exponential growth during the pandemic—and retailers are noticing,” said Ross Lipari, chief sales officer at Egglife Foods.

“We’re thrilled to enter the club channel at Costco in the Pacific Northwest with our new 12-pack of egglife everything bagel wraps, making our nutritious, delicious and versatile egglife egg white wraps even more accessible to our consumers. Egglife is a true category trailblazer, taking tortillas traditionally filled with carbs and transforming them to a nutritious, zero sugar, low-carb option. And unlike other better-for-you alternatives, the taste and versatility of egglife wraps keep our consumers coming back as loyalists.”