Flexicon Corporation (Australia) Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Flexicon Corporation (Bethlehem, PA), has more than doubled the size of its manufacturing and sales operation in July 2021, says David Gill, president.

“The demand for Flexicon equipment in the greater Australasia region required us to triple our manufacturing space in 2008, and now double it in 2021," he explains, adding, “Our new facility is situated on a large parcel with provision for future growth.”

Located at 75 Boundary Road in Darra, Queensland, the 25,725 square feet building dedicates 18,620 square feet to manufacturing of Flexicon flexible screw conveyors, pneumatic conveying systems, tubular cable conveyors, bulk bag unloaders, bulk bag fillers, bulk bag conditioners, manual dumping stations, drum/box/container dumpers, weigh batching systems, and automated plant-wide systems. The remaining 7105 square feet of office space houses administrative personnel, increased engineering sales staff, and visitor conference rooms.

A test laboratory scheduled for completion by end of year will simulate customer installations and verify performance on full-scale equipment.

Tim Greene, managing director of the Australian operation says, “Flexicon Australia’s relocation and expansion come at the perfect time as we take on more territories throughout Asia and continue to enjoy steady growth in our local markets. The extra space affords us the ability to grow in areas that will bring the most value to our customers and foster strong relationships into the future.”

Continued growth in Southeast Asia and the South Pacific Rim led Flexicon to add a dedicated sales office in Singapore in 2014, and another in Jakarta, Indonesia in 2019. As a result, processors in both regions can interact with native speakers who are factory-trained Flexicon employees, and benefit from the increased design and manufacturing capacity provided by Flexicon’s Queensland facility.

"The Flexicon brand is well known in this region,” says Gill. “The local engineering staff has extensive experience designing Flexicon equipment for food, pharmaceutical, chemical and other industries here. Plus it can readily draw upon Flexicon's 25,000 worldwide installations for existing solutions to most any bulk handling problem.”

In addition to the U.S. headquarters and new Australian facility, Flexicon engineers and manufactures its full line of equipment in Kent, UK and Gqeberha, South Africa.

For information contact Flexicon Corporation, 1-888-FLEXICON, www.flexicon.com.



