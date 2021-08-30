Company: Bimbo Bakeries USA

Website: www.entenmanns.com/en

Introduced: August 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.56-$4.99

Product Snapshot: Fall season is rolling in, and Entenmann’s and Little Bites Snacks are ready to celebrate with the return of their limited-edition pumpkin products.

Celebrate the season with your pick of Entenmann’s pumpkin products! From perfectly portioned Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins to Pumpkin Pop’ems, the limited-edition variety of baked goods will make breakfast and snacking easy and enjoyable for the entire family this fall, whether eating at home or snacking on-the-go.

The new products include: