Company: Bimbo Bakeries USA
Website: www.entenmanns.com/en
Introduced: August 2021
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $3.56-$4.99
Product Snapshot: Fall season is rolling in, and Entenmann’s and Little Bites Snacks are ready to celebrate with the return of their limited-edition pumpkin products.
Celebrate the season with your pick of Entenmann’s pumpkin products! From perfectly portioned Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins to Pumpkin Pop’ems, the limited-edition variety of baked goods will make breakfast and snacking easy and enjoyable for the entire family this fall, whether eating at home or snacking on-the-go.
The new products include:
- Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins (SRP: $4.99)
- Entenmann’s Pumpkin Donuts (SRP: $4.69)
- Entenmann’s Pumpkin Pop’ems (SRP: $3.56)