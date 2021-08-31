Company: Flowers Foods

Website: www.tastykake.com

Introduced: August 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.89-$4.99

Product Snapshot: Tastykake has released its football-themed products, which are available for a limited time until October 9, 2021.

Football season is here and Tastykake is bringing back its themed on-the-go packaging to simplify tailgates—whether at home with friends or at the game!

Tastykake’s limited-time football products include:

Kickoff Cookies – Chocolate chip cookies baked with real chocolate. Available in a 12 oz. tub. (SRP $4.99)

Honey Buns – A classic Tastykake recipe offered in three flavors: Glazed, Iced, and Boston Crème. Available in single serve. (SRP $1.89)

Mini Donuts – Tastykake's classic Mini Donuts with the option for powdered sugar or frosted chocolate. Available in multipack bags. (SRP $2.99)



