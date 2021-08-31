Company: Flowers Foods
Website: www.tastykake.com
Introduced: August 2021
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $1.89-$4.99
Product Snapshot: Tastykake has released its football-themed products, which are available for a limited time until October 9, 2021.
Football season is here and Tastykake is bringing back its themed on-the-go packaging to simplify tailgates—whether at home with friends or at the game!
Tastykake’s limited-time football products include:
- Kickoff Cookies – Chocolate chip cookies baked with real chocolate. Available in a 12 oz. tub. (SRP $4.99)
- Honey Buns – A classic Tastykake recipe offered in three flavors: Glazed, Iced, and Boston Crème. Available in single serve. (SRP $1.89)
- Mini Donuts – Tastykake's classic Mini Donuts with the option for powdered sugar or frosted chocolate. Available in multipack bags. (SRP $2.99)