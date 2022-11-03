Tastykake's Christmas products are now available in stores nationwide until December 17.

The holidays are almost here and Tastykake has brought back its themed on-the-go packaging to help friends and families celebrate Christmas anywhere.

For the first time, Tastykake’s classic Mini Muffins will be receiving special Christmas packaging as well.

The limited-time Christmas products include:

Mini Donuts – Classic Mini Donuts in three flavors: powdered sugar, frosted chocolate, and crunch. Comes in single serve {SRP $2.29} or bags {SRP $3.49}.

– Classic Mini Donuts in three flavors: powdered sugar, frosted chocolate, and crunch. Comes in single serve {SRP $2.29} or bags {SRP $3.49}. Snowballs - Featuring coconut and fluffy marshmallow covered chocolate cakes with a crème center. {SRP $2.29}

Featuring coconut and fluffy marshmallow covered chocolate cakes with a crème center. {SRP $2.29} Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes – Rich chocolate enrobes a peanut butter filling that reveals a vanilla cake within. Three pack {SRP $2.29} or 12 pack {SRP $4.69}

– Rich chocolate enrobes a peanut butter filling that reveals a vanilla cake within. Three pack {SRP $2.29} or 12 pack {SRP $4.69} Coconut Juniors – Tastykake’s favorite cakes topped with coconut topping and filling. {SRP $4.69}

– Tastykake’s favorite cakes topped with coconut topping and filling. {SRP $4.69} Holiday Swirls – Tastykake’s classic swirls coming in a sweet pecan flavor or chocolate. Comes in six count pack {SRP $2.49} or 16 count family packs {SRP $4.69}

– Tastykake’s classic swirls coming in a sweet pecan flavor or chocolate. Comes in six count pack {SRP $2.49} or 16 count family packs {SRP $4.69} Buttercream Cupcakes – Chocolate snack cakes topped and filled with Tastykake’s classic buttercream icing. {SRP $4.69}

