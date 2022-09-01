Company: Flowers Foods
Website: tastykake.com
Introduced: August 2022
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $2.29-$5.29
Product Snapshot: Football season is about to touch down and Tastykake is bringing back its themed on-the-go packaging.
Tastykake’s limited-time football products include:
- Kickoff Cookies – Chocolate chip cookies baked with real chocolate. Available in a 12-oz. tub. {SRP $5.29}
- Honey Buns – A classic Tastykake recipe offered in three flavors: Glazed, Iced, and Boston Crème. Available in single-serve. {SRP $2.29}
- Mini Donuts – Tastykake's classic Mini Donuts covered in powdered sugar or frosted chocolate. Available in multipack bags. {SRP $3.49}
