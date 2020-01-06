Company: ZENB

Website: zenb.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99-$17.99

Product Snapshot: ZENB, a plant-based food company known for its organic vegetable snacks, has announced the debut of ZENB Veggie Bites, a bite-sized snack that oﬀers a new way to get a full cup of vegetables into your daily diet.

Available in ﬁve distinct ﬂavor proﬁles, ZENB Veggie Bites are chef-crafted to highlight the ﬂavor of the vegetable among other distinct spices and ingredients. Each pouch of ZENB Veggie Bites oﬀers a full cup of vegetables, is a good source of ﬁber (see ZENB.com for nutritional info and fat content), and comes in a resealable package of six, allowing for easy plant-based snacking that can be enjoyed now and later.

“ZENB’s new Veggie Bites oﬀer a wholesome snack with a clean label for people on-the-go and for those who love to graze throughout the day,” said Christiane Paul, CMO of ZENB. “We continually strive to be a resource for plant-based eating and education, and I believe the introduction of our new ZENB Veggie Bites enhances that mission by giving consumers more product options and a range of ﬂavors to choose from.”

ZENB’s Veggie Bites are unique in that the vegetable is the ﬁrst ingredient listed on the label and because the brand utilizes whole vegetables including the corn with the cob, beets with the peel, edamame with the pod, sweet potato with skin, and red bell pepper with stem and seeds. This unique approach oﬀers more ﬁber for the consumer while honoring the full savory but sweet taste of the vegetable. Each plant-based ingredient sourced for the ZENB Veggie Bites is USDA-certiﬁed organic, vegan, gluten free and non-GMO with no artiﬁcial ﬂavors, colors or preservatives.

The ZENB Veggie Bites are available in ﬁve ﬂavors: Sweet Potato, Sweet Corn, Summer Beet, Edamame and Red Bell Pepper. They are available direct-to-consumer via single sale and subscription boxes on ZENB.com, starting at $17.99 with subscription. ZENB is also oﬀering Samplers featuring its Veggie Bites and Veggie Sticks for 50 percent oﬀ with free shipping - only $6.99. Subject to terms and conditions, please see ZENB.com for more information.