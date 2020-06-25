Cheryl's Cookies Buttercream Frosted Red White and Blue Cut Out Cookies
June 25, 2020
No Comments
Company: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.
Website: www.cheryls.com
Introduced: June 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $29.99-$129.99
Product Snapshot: Patriotic meets cookies! These Cheryl’s Cookies buttercream frosted cut-outs are finished with red, white and blue stars—making them the perfect addition to any holiday festivities. These individually wrapped cut-outs are available in 12 up to 200 cookies.
